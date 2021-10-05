Mumbai does not foresee Covid third wave, officials tell court

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has told the Bombay High Court that it does not apprehend a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. At the same time, the State government is moving to unlock the restrictions imposed during the peak wave.
The BMC informed the court that 42 lakh people are fully vaccinated in Mumbai and over 82 lakh have received the first dose. BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said, “The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave [of Covid-19] coming.”
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation for a direction to the Central and State governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above.
Intensity of Covid-19 wanes in September
Opposition parties, and the business and industrial sector in Mumbai have been urging the State government to facilitate economic recovery in India’s financial capital.
The caseload
But not just in Mumbai, the State government is in unlock mode across districts. Schools reopened on Monday and religious places will reopen from Thursday. The State will allow cinema halls and auditoriums to reopen from October 22.
As of Monday, there are 33,637 active cases in the State and 2,40,088 are in home quarantine and 1,355 in institutional quarantine. There were 339 new Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai civic area, and 657 patients in Mumbai circle which includes Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and other areas. Mumbai district has 6,198 active cases — the second highest in the State after Pune (8,839). About 74 per cent of the active cases are from Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Thane, and Satara districts. Besides these five districts, only Raigad and Solapur have more than 1,000 active patients. The other 28 districts have less than 1,000 patients.
Covid-19 crisis: Global aviation industry may return to profitability in 2023
Head of Maharashtra’s Covid Paediatrics Task Force Dr Suhas Prabhu welcomed the State government’s decision to reopen schools, saying the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has declined. He said that the government cannot wait to unlock until the last Covid-19 patient has been treated and declared disease-free.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will continue to follow the guidelines issued by the Task Force and that the government was relaxing norms only after considering all factors.
Concerns about Covid-19 norms
Even as the State government is in unlock mode, health experts have expressed concern over adherence to Covid-19 norms, especially after reopening religious places during Navratri.
(With inputs from PTI)
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...