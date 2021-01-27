Mumbai local: Rlys to add 204 suburban services from Jan 29

Central Railway and Western Railway will run its full local train services from January 29.

However, despite resuming its full services, currently, only the passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra are allowed to travel by local trains.

Mumbai local: Railways adds 610 local train services to avoid crowding

“MUMBAI SUBURBAN SERVICE: Additional 204 suburban services to the existing 2781 services making it 2985 services on Mumbai Suburban network w.e.f 29.1.2021 Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways and Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains,” Ministry of Railway's tweeted from its official account.

Central Railway will increase its suburban services from the existing 1,580 to 1,685 services while Western Railway has decided to increase the existing 1,201 suburban services to 1,300 services, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Railways to allow only only 25 per cent commuters in Mumbai with distancing

The decision to resume full service comes soon after a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the reopening of local train services for commuters, as per the Mumbai Mirror report. However, it is yet to be decided when the train services will resume for the general public.

“APPEAL Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways & Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains. Others are requested not to rush to the Rly stations. Please adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during boarding, travel & at destination,” read a tweet from the official twitter account of Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway.