Mumbai local: Suburban services to run at pre-Covid level from Oct 28

Suburban services in Mumbai will operate at 100 per cent capacity at pre-Covid level from October 28, Central and Western Railway has announced.

“Keeping in consideration the increased flow of commuters in local trains, it has been decided that, from October 28, Central and Western Railways will run suburban services to pre-Covid level i.e. 100 per cent on Mumbai division of CR and WR,” Western and Central Railway said in a joint statement.

With this, Central Railway will run 1,774 services and Western Railway will run 1,367 services on their respective suburban network from Thursday.

However, even as services resume at pre-pandemic levels, only those categories identified by the State government and those as per the SOP released by them will be permitted to travel. The restrictions will remain in place.

Currently, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel using the suburban local trains. Apart from this, fully-vaccinated citizens, who have completed the 14-day period following their second dose of the vaccine have been allowed to travel.

The suburban services were halted completely after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March 22, 2020. Suburban services were resumed for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.