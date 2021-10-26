Mumbai local: Suburban services to run at pre-Covid level from Oct 28

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Suburban services in Mumbai will operate at 100 per cent capacity at pre-Covid level from October 28, Central and Western Railway has announced.
“Keeping in consideration the increased flow of commuters in local trains, it has been decided that, from October 28, Central and Western Railways will run suburban services to pre-Covid level i.e. 100 per cent on Mumbai division of CR and WR,” Western and Central Railway said in a joint statement.
With this, Central Railway will run 1,774 services and Western Railway will run 1,367 services on their respective suburban network from Thursday.
However, even as services resume at pre-pandemic levels, only those categories identified by the State government and those as per the SOP released by them will be permitted to travel. The restrictions will remain in place.
Currently, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel using the suburban local trains. Apart from this, fully-vaccinated citizens, who have completed the 14-day period following their second dose of the vaccine have been allowed to travel.
The suburban services were halted completely after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March 22, 2020. Suburban services were resumed for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...