Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to become operational by May 2022

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDCL) will make the 701-km Maharashtra Samruddhi super expressway operational by May 1, 2022.

MSRDCL will also bid out land parcels in Mumbai and on Mumbai Pune expressway, which is expected to fetch ₹15,000 crore, said RS Mopalwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company, in a video conference on Thursday.

MSRDCL is a Maharashtra Government-owned corporation.

The total project cost of the super expressway, which will connect Mumbai to Nagpur, passing through 10 districts is ₹55,000 crore, he said.

The vehicles on the expressway can be driven at speeds up to 150 kmph. The expressway is named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

