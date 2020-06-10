National

Mumbai now has more cases of coronavirus than China’s Wuhan

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

India’s worst-affected city Mumbai has surpassed China’s Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged, in the number of coronavirus cases. The financial capital of India now has over 51,000 cases reported on Tuesday, around 700 cases more than Wuhan, NDTV reported.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra, the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, has crossed China’s nationwide tally as the state alone has over 90,000 cases, while China reported around 84,000 cases.

The state's s total of 90,787 includes the 42,638 people who have already recovered from the highly infectious disease.

According to figures issued by the Maharashtra government, 2,259 people tested positive over the last 24 hours, a quarter of the record 9,987 cases reported across the country.

The number of deaths went up by 120 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,289, which is also the highest among states.

Financial capital Mumbai now has 51,100 cases, 1,760 patients are dead. The city remains hopeful as its slum is Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia has not reported any coronavirus case since a week.

The spike in numbers comes days after Maharashtra government eased the lockdown, allowing all government offices to function with 15 per cent employees last week. Private offices started functioning from yesterday with 10 per cent staff strength.

Self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest control, and technicians have also been allowed to start work, with all the mandatory social distancing and safety norms.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after the United States (US), Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom (UK). The country surpassed Spain and Italy last week.

