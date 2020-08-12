Mumbai: Hospitals report patients with health disorders come in advanced stage amid Covid-19 lockdown

A post-pandemic health crisis is knocking at Mumbai’s doors with hospitals reporting that patients who either did not or could not seek treatment during the lockdown are being brought in advanced stages of medical disorders, a media report said on Wednesday.

Doctors say the delay in seeking treatment, or inability to get a bed during the lockdown as hospitals are focused on Covid-19, has led tohundreds of cases across the city turning into life-threatening conditions.

A 45-year-old resident of Borivali in suburban Mumbai was diagnosed with gallbladder stones. He was advised to undergo a surgery in March by the doctors at KEM Municipal Hospital. But as the lockdown was clamped and Covid scare spread, he decided to postpone the surgery. On July 28, he was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department with acute pain in the abdomen. A CT scan revealed he had gangrenous cholecystitis.

A large part of the gallbladder was gangrenous. It was life threatening. His family got him here in the nick of time, said Jignesh Gandhi, Professor, General Surgery at KEM Hospital.