Mumbai Police debunks viral list of lockdown guidelines in the city

Mumbai Police on Tuesday warned netizens about a fake list of lockdown guidelines for Mumbai, which has gone viral on social media.

The Mumbai Police has debunked the list, which has a set ‘do’s and don’ts’ to be followed during the extended lockdown in the State till July 31.

"We would like to inform Mumbaikars that the attached guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police. We request citizens to neither believe nor forward this message to any of their friends or family members. Please rely only on official sources for any information. #Dial100 (sic)," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The list states that shops selling essential goods shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm, and only one person will be allowed to go out to buy essentials. The fake list states that residents are not allowed to use vehicles for buying essential good, and people should walk to shops within 2km of their vicinity. Delivery personnel will have to carry their original documents with them, the list adds.

Mumbai Police has warned citizens to be wary of such false information.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an extended lockdown till July 31, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The State government has also reinforced certain restrictions on non-essential activities in the municipal areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Akola and Amravati, which are high-risk areas and where the infection is still spreading.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to Twitter on Sunday to inform the citizens on the new 2-km rule.

“Dear Mumbaikars, be aware of corona's background. Choose to stay at home. You can be prosecuted if you travel more than 2 km without a valid reason. We are here on the road for your safety,” he tweeted (translated from Marathi).

Office-goers and people with emergency situations will be given leeway in such circumstances.