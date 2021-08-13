Mumbai records first death due to Delta Plus

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Mumbai recorded the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. A 63-year-old woman, who passed away on July 27, is reported to be Mumbai’s first death due to Delta Plus.
The woman had tested positive for Covid on July 21 and had several comorbidities, including diabetes, according to officials.
She was fully vaccinated. She had been infected with the Delta Plus variant as per the results of genome sequencing from her samples that arrived on Wednesday.
She was among the seven patients in Mumbai who have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, a mutation of the highly contagious Delta variant, which drove the deadly second wave of the pandemic in April-May this year.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had begun contacting the seven patients after receiving the results from the State Health Department.
Two of the Mumbai woman’s close contacts have also tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of the virus. She did not have any travel history prior to being infected. She had been on oxygen support and was administered steroids and Remdesivir, officials said.
So far, Maharashtra has reported three deaths from the Delta Plus Covid variant, including the 63-year-old Mumbai woman.
A 69-year-old man in Raigad also passed away from the strain, apart from an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri who died last month.
With 20 more Delta Plus patients detected on Wednesday in Maharashtra following genome sequencing, the total number of Delta Plus patients in the State has reached 65.
The State Health Department, in a press release, had stated that the IGIB laboratory had found seven cases in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola. Genetic sequencing tests in Maharashtra have shown that delta variants are found in more than 80 per cent of the samples.
Of the total Delta Plus patients found in the State, 32 are men and 33 are women. The highest number of 33 Delta Plus patients are in the age group of 19-45 years, followed by 17 patients in the age group of 46-60 years. There are seven children under 18 years of age and eight patients above 60 years of age.
The Central government, on Wednesday, had said that the Delta Plus variant has been detected in 86 cases across India, but denied any exponential surge so far.
A majority of these cases were detected in Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
