In a heavy downpour, Mumbai recorded 300 mm of rainfall overnight. The rainfall resulted in waterlogging across many localities in the suburbs.

The civic body, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges due to the heavy downpour.

“Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. To avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation,” wrote the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on X.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city throughout the day. The civic body stated that the highest rainfall was recorded in Powai and Govandi.

Due to heavy rainfall local and outstation train services were disrupted. Train tracks at multiple locations including Sion, Wadala, and GTB railway stations, were waterlogged. The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted on 17 routes in the city on Monday morning due to heavy rainfall.

“WR’s Mumbai Suburban trains are running up to 10 mins late because water is above track level between Matunga Rd and Dadar due to heavy rains. High-capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain waters away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars,” mentioned Western Railway in a statement on X.

