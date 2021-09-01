Mumbai vaccinates 336 people in a minute

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Maharashtra has vaccinated over a million people in a single day, and this happened three times in the last 10 days.
And, on Monday, Mumbai vaccinated 1.61 lakh people in a day, a record of 336 people every minute, said a note from the State Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister, Aaditya Thackeray.
In fact, on Wednesday, the financial capital clocked 1.39 lakh vaccinations (while going to press). According to BMC data, Mumbaikars have received 97 lakh vaccine doses till date, administered through the civic body-run centres and private hospitals, the note said. Of these, 71-lakh people have got their first dose and 26 lakh city residents are now fully vaccinated, it added. BMC is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that governs the city of 20 millionpeople. “Higher vaccination coverage of people in Mumbai will ensure greater protection and strengthen our preparation for the predicted third wave..... The city is now more confident in its ability to replicate this scale of vaccination on a daily basis,” said Thackeray. Over the past weekend, the BMC received 85,000 doses, the note said.
Mumbai has been lauded in several quarters for its effective handling of Covid-19, given the challenges of a dense city, international travellers, and the many migrant labourers who live in crammed dwellings.
The next few months will see a host of festivals, especially Ganesh Chaturthi, a major festival in the State.
But celebrations are going to be muted for the second pandemic year. As the city unlocks in a graded manner, the test will be in opening up its lifeline – local trains.
