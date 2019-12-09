Mumbai will have BJP’s Mayor after BMC polls 2022: Party State chief

After losing power in the State, the BJP has veered its focus to capture Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also known as, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, one of the richest civic bodies in India which is being controlled by Shiv Sena since 1985.

BJP Maharashtra State President Chandrakant Patil announced that the BJP will put in all efforts to seize Mumbai from Sena’s clutches. “After next BMC elections, Mumbai will have BJP’s Mayor,” Patil announced in Mumbai, adding that even as civic elections are scheduled in 2022, the State and the central leadership of BJP has already started preparations.

BJP’s aggressive stand comes after its alliance partner Shiv Sena snapped ties with the party and formed government in Maharashtra with the help of the NCP and the Congress.

With an annual budget crossing ₹30,000 crore, BMC has been a lifeline of Shiv Sena’s politics. Till 2017 civic elections, Shiv Sena single handedly dominated Mumbai civic politics. In 2017, Sena and BJP decided to contest elections on their own and even though Sena bounced back to the power with 93 seats, the BJP emerged as a major player winning 84 seats. However, BJP decided not to contest Mayoral elections and supported the Sena in BMC because both parties shared power in the State government.

Now, with the end of the alliance, the BJP wants to hit Sena where it would hurt most.

With an area of 437.71 sq km, BMC is amongst the biggest metropolitan cities in India in terms of population size and economy. The city which accounts major portion of India's international trade and government revenue has a population of 1.25 crore.

Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar told reporters in Mumbai that with 17 MLAs and 83 corporators in BMC, the BJP is confident of dislodging Sena from Mumbai civic politics.