Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at nearly 70%; better than national average

Mumbai, one of the major Covid-19 hotspots in India, has marked the recovery rate of nearly 70 per cent, despite the rise in the number of cases.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is 7 per cent more than the national average, official data cited in a Money Control report revealed.

The coronavirus cases have crossed 1 lakh tally in Mumbai. However, according to the data released by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department on Friday, the active cases stand at around 24,000 while more than 67,000 have recovered so far.

The report further noted that the recovery rate in the state capital is around 15 per cent more than that of Maharashtra.

Around mid-June, the recovery rate stood at 50 per cent. The rate got improved in July first week to 57 per cent, which now stands at 70 per cent.

This comes as 9 of the 16 civic hospitals in Mumbai suburbs will be relabelled as non-Covid hubs to focus on ailments happen during monsoon. As the monsoon hits Mumbai’s shore, civic authorities expect a rise in the number of cases related to dengue, lepto, and malaria, Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, the State of Maharashtra has surpassed the mark of 3 lakh and reached 3,00,937 as the state recorded 8,348 fresh cases, the health department said.