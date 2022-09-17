Museum highlighting water conservation inaugurated in Delhi on PM's birthday

A museum that highlights the importance of water conservation was inaugurated in the national capital to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The museum, located in the campus of Sulabh International, aims to highlight various aspects of water education, research and create awareness among the people.

The museum was inaugurated by Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad in the presence of senior officials. Its purpose is to explain to the visitors the importance of conserving water resources and also provide a possible solution, traditional and modern water management practices, according to a statement.

"Experts from the field of water education and resources are being consulted for this project," said Bindeshwar Pathak , founder of Sulabh International.

"We will approach various water resources organisations across the globe to collect information, pictures and data," he said.