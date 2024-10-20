A heated controversy has erupted in Telangana over the government’s ambitious plan to revive the River Musi. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposal to spend ₹1.5-lakh crore on the project has triggered a fierce backlash from opposition parties, who accuse him of orchestrating one of the biggest scams in the country.

The long-neglected river that passes through Hyderabad that has virtually become a drainage canal filled with stinking wastewater from various parts of the city. Encroachments in the riverbed have further worsened the situation.

Revanth Reddy has defended the project, saying it’s not a beautification initiative but a necessary step to protect people from the river’s pollution and improve their living standards. He asserts that the government has studied the problems faced by those living along the river and has prepared plans to provide livelihoods and support to the poor.

The demolitions along the riverbed and other parts of the city caused an uproar and triggered strong opposition, with victims taking to the streets and alleging that they had been staying there for decades. The opposition BRS and BJP announced their support to the victims.

The new Congress Government set up HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency) to protect the city’s public spaces and eliminate all encroachments. It demolished several houses and structures that ate into lakes and parks. The drive drew both bouquets and brickbats. While some in the city population welcomed it, others criticised it for demolishing structures that had been built after getting approvals.

The demolition drive sent shock waves among those who recently booked properties, forcing them to make frantic inquiries to check whether their properties are under scrutiny or not.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao has strongly criticised Revanth Reddy, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and displaying ignorance about the Musi River rejuvenation project.

KTR alleged that the Musi project was the country’s biggest scam. Stating that a plan was already in execution to beautify the river, he said it could be implemented at a much lower cost. He criticised the government for inflating the project cost by two times. “The initial budget for the project was ₹50,000 crore but later it was changed to ₹1.5-lakh crore,” he said.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to rope in dubious companies as consultants, to siphon off funds.

“We are not against the project per se. But we appeal to the government not to displace the poor,” he said, warning of protests if the project harms their lives and properties.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate, with opposition parties demanding clarity on the project’s cost and implementation. The government has started demolishing houses built on the river bed to make way for the project, which has raised concerns about displacement and rehabilitation of affected families.

Dousing the fire

Sensing the swelling opposition and anger among the public against demolitions, the government has begun a crisis-management exercise. The Chief Minister and several of his Cabinet colleagues used different platforms on Saturday to dispel fears among the public and real-estate developers.

As the row escalates, Revanth Reddy has appealed to opposition leaders to make suggestions and provide an action plan for the project. He assured that the government is committed to “Those who have properties and proper permissions need not fear. No harm will be done to properties that have proper permissions. I guarantee it as the Chief Minister of the State,” he said.

A top leader of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India) has translated the Chief Minister’s message into English and forwarded it to the peer groups to allay fears.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to hold a special assembly session to debate the Musi revival project.

The Musi River rejuvenation project comes 115 years after the city witnessed a major flood in 1908. The then Nizam rolled out two major projects -- one to avoid such losses in the future and build a modern city -- after the flood devastated the city. The current government project’s success will depend on the government’s ability to balance development with social and environmental concerns.

