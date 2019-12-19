Muslims of India need not fear, CAA doesn’t threaten their citizenship: Ajmer Dargah spiritual head

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country and they need not fear as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Thursday.
He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of the Muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances so that the fear and myths shrouding to the new law are cleared.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims living in the country. Any Muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country,” the Dargah Deewan said.
Referring to the Delhi police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to police to not use force on students and not act in a way as if the pupils of the university are criminals.
He also appealed the students of the university to not take law in their hands as they are the future of the country and their parents and family have high hopes from them.
