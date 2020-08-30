Muthoot Finance launches free Covid tests in Kerala

Muthoot Finance Ltd has launched a CSR initiative -- Muthoot Snehasraya -- for conducting free Covid-19 tests in Kerala.

The official inauguration of the test van was conducted by Soumini Jain, Mayor of Cochin Corporation along with George Alexander Muthoot, the company’s Managing Director.

The mobile van will be used for conducting antibody screening, the primary test for diagnosing Covid. The people screened positive and symptomatic will be sent to ICMR and Government approved labs for conducting antigen tests, and all these facilities are offered free of cost by Muthoot Finance.

The technical support for the project will be provided by HLL Lifecare, which has conducted Covid rapid antibody test for Kerala Police and the staff of Thrikkakkara Municipality.

George Alexander Muthoot said, “Muthoot Snehasraya project is a CSR initiative and initially tests will be conducted for all the sanitary workers and other staff members of Cochin Corporation. The project will be extended to the length and breadth of Kerala, with the support of the Government and other similar organisations.”

All the Covid protocol will be followed while conducting the blood tests. There are 3 qualified lab technicians and 1 male nurse to take care of the tests. The company is planning to conduct 40,000 tests across Kerala and these tests will be conducted at free of cost.