Muthoot Foundation builds 44 houses for 2018 flood victims

Kochi, September 17 Muthoot M George Foundation on Tuesday organised a get-together of Muthoot Aashiyana Housing Project beneficiaries. Muthoot Aashiyana is a project launched by Muthoot M George Foundation to construct houses for those who lost their houses in the 2018 floods in Kerala.

The construction of 127 houses was started under this project and 44 houses have been completed till date . The houses are being constructed in a 500 sq ft area, with two bed rooms, kitchen, hall and toilet, at a cost of ₹ 5,20,000 per unit.

All these 44 houses are protected with Muthoot Home Protector Insurance Coverage against future damages. Assistance to purchase house-hold itmes is also being provided by Muthoot Group.

George Thomas Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, said Muthoot Group is continuously working for the betterment of the society. He also said that construction of houses will help these families to return to normal life in an easier way.

