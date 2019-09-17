National

Muthoot Foundation builds 44 houses for 2018 flood victims

Our Bureau | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

Kochi, September 17 Muthoot M George Foundation on Tuesday organised a get-together of Muthoot Aashiyana Housing Project beneficiaries. Muthoot Aashiyana is a project launched by Muthoot M George Foundation to construct houses for those who lost their houses in the 2018 floods in Kerala.

The construction of 127 houses was started under this project and 44 houses have been completed till date . The houses are being constructed in a 500 sq ft area, with two bed rooms, kitchen, hall and toilet, at a cost of ₹ 5,20,000 per unit.

All these 44 houses are protected with Muthoot Home Protector Insurance Coverage against future damages. Assistance to purchase house-hold itmes is also being provided by Muthoot Group.

George Thomas Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, said Muthoot Group is continuously working for the betterment of the society. He also said that construction of houses will help these families to return to normal life in an easier way.

e.o.m.

Published on September 17, 2019
Kerala
corporate social responsibility
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maangalya plans textile unit, expands outlet chain