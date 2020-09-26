‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will help construct a health map of Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will help construct a health map of Maharashtra, which will create a healthier population, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a media statement.
Thackeray was online reviewing the campaign for the Konkan divisions with senior state officials.
The recently launched ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ public outreach campaign aims at reaching out to the whole population of Maharashtra for sensitization about COVID and identifying persons with co-morbid conditions.
The Konkan region has a population of 1.92 crore, which requires 7,425 survey teams and 6,721 teams have been appointed. Till, Friday
10.64 lakh persons have been surveyed and 1,403 fever patients and 38,658 persons with corona-like symptoms have been identified, the statement said.
For going door to door and collecting information about the health of the people,volunteers, health workers, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers have been assigned.
The survey includes taking information about the health of the people, including corona infected, cured patients and their post COVID condition. People are also getting information about other ailments, their health status. In the Konkan Division, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have completed an average of 25 per cent health survey.
