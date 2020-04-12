Mysuru relieved with 9 discharges from Covid-19

Mysureans were relieved as the district witnessed nine patients getting discharged from Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru city.

The city was wrecked when a 35-year old man tested positive for Covid-19 at Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Limited and till date infections spread to over 30 people, all related to company employees and their families.

Of the seven patients discharged on Sunday, six are from Jubilant factory related patients and one with a history of foreign travel. Now, in Mysuru district, the total number of active cases reduced from 48 to 39 cases.

“I thank the entire hospital team all field teams – police, health and local body functionaries, quarantine monitoring team and surveillance teams for their support and co-operation in the entire operation,” said Abhiram Shankar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

City Rounds

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa conducted Bengaluru city rounds to assess the lock-down measures enforced in and around the city by the police department.

During his rounds, the Chief Minister stopped at numerous places to interact with vegetable and flower sellers, Kirana store owners and the general public, who flocked to communicate with him.

Yediyurappa’s extensive city tour was mainly in south Bengaluru and visited localities – Nayandhalli, Banashankari III Stage, Chennamanakere, Padmanabha Nagar and JP Nagar.

Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, had to encounter tough questions and he had to explain to them the measures taken and assured people that it has been taken in the interest of common good of citizens.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar too visited few taluks in Bengaluru rural district to assess the economic loss due to lock-down and problems faced by the small and medium farmers in Ramanagar, Anekal and surrounding areas. He visited farmers growing capsicum, flowers and vegetables and who depends on Bengaluru city for their livelihood.

17 new cases

The state reported 17 new positive cases on Sunday. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state. With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 232 cases.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in its bulletin on Sunday said till date the state has seen six deaths and 54 discharges. Out of the remaining 172 cases, 168 Covid-19 positive patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable, and four are in ICU.

Today’s new cases mainly centred around Vijayapura (Bijapur) with six new cases and followed by Belagavi four cases, Kalaburgi and BBMP (Bengaluru Urban) reporting three cases each while Mysuru reported one new incident.

The state government in order to control the case fatalities, the elderly, those with co-morbidities, immuno-compromised patients with COVID-19 required advanced health care at the appropriate time has set up a Critical Care Support (CCS) Team.

The team is constituted at the State level to provide medical advice to the treating physicians of all Government Hospitals in Karnataka. Dr K V Thrilok Chandra has been appointed as Special Officer for high -risk Covid-19 cases and will be heading the CCS Team.