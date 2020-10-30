Mytrah, Olectra, ARAI among firms sign up for electric mobility facilities in Telangana

At least six firms including Mytrah Energy, Olectra Greentech, Pure EV, ARAI, Etrio are among companies who have signed up with Telangana to set up their facilities in the electric mobility space.

During the launch of the Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020, memorandums of understanding were inked by the Government and these private companies for setting up their facilities.

Olectra Greentech Limited, a listed electric mobility company, has indicated that it will invest about ₹300 crore in manufacturing facilities. It currently supplies electric buses to various state Road Transport Corporations.

Mytrah Energy, a company engaged in setting up of solar and wind energy plants, has indicated to the State Government it plans to diversify and invest about ₹2,000 crore for setting up an electric bus building facility.

Pure EV, the IIT Hyderabad incubated manufacturer of electric two-wheelers and advanced Lithium-Ion batteries for electric mobility, has outlined its plans to set up a manufacturing base while inking the MoU.

Etrio, which has launched electric two and three-wheelers has signed up for a new facility which will enable it to step up manufacturing.

The Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India has come up with a proposal to set up a test facility for the electric vehicle segment, a Government official said.

Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary, Transport, Telangana Government, said that 40 electric buses deployed in Hyderabad have been functioning well and for a 3-hour charge, they return 300 km. “We have plans to procure 325 more electric buses under the FAME initiative of the Centre,” he said.

The proposed move to set up electric buses would be a significant step towards local manufacture.