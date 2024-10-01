The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) is to move beyond building core standards for Health Information Systems and aims to introduce specialised digital protocols for cancer, diabetes and maternal care, among other things, said Rizwan Koita, Chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a note from CII said.

Koita said healthcare providers of all sizes are adopting digital certification to ensure best practices. These specialised protocols will address every step of patient care — from registration to admission, ICU management, in-patient care, outpatient services, and emergency departments, he said, addressing a CII Hospital Tech 2024 summit in Mumbai, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Koita is Co-founder, Koita Foundation and Co-founder, CitiusTech, the note added.

The certification aims to create high-quality, software-driven solutions that can be implemented across hospitals, ensuring that each facility adheres to the same best practices, the note said.

Joy Chakraborty, Chairman of CII Hospital Tech 2024 and Chief Operating Officer of PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, said the healthcare segment is expected to touch $630 billion by the end of 2025. He stated that technology is revolutionising healthcare with advancements like AI, gene therapy, and solutions for antimicrobial resistance.