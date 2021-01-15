Nadda lashes out at Opposition for anti-farm law stand

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at the Opposition for criticising the farm laws, saying they did not have the political will and courage to take decisions. However, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who takes decisions and has brought laws in favour of the farmers.

The Opposition parties, in their election manifestos, said that reforms would be brought in, the APMC needed change, the age-old Essential Commodities Act should be amended, and farming and contract farming needed to be legislated. However, they are now criticising the farm laws and supporting those who agitate, he said, addressing the 51st anniversary function of Thuglak magazine in Chennai.

“Which types of political parties are they? What is their thinking, their understanding? Is politics so important that even issues that are related to the nation need to be compromised? Is this politics? However, we have a leader like Modi whose vision is clear ― work for the nation, for the people and for the farmers,” he said.

Nadda had full praise for Modi on implementing schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, New Education Policy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.

On Covid-19 management, Nadda said the western world was confused and could not take the right decision at the right time. They had better health facilities but it collapsed. The political leadership had to face the opposition in their respective countries. They had a small population when compared to India’s 1.3 billion people. However, Modi took a bold and timely decision of lockdown and saved the people, he said.

At the time of lockdown, India did not have a daily testing capacity of more than 1,500. Now, the country has testing capacity of five lakh per day. There was no dedicated hospital then, but now there are 2,500 hospitals dedicated to Covid-19. Then, PPE kits were imported, but today, India manufactures five lakh kits per day. India did not then have ventilators but now three lakh ventilators are manufactured. “This is called Atmanirbhar Bharat and Modi prepared the country for that,” he said.

Modi encouraged scientists to develop the vaccine, which will start being given to the people on January 16. This speaks volumes about the leadership of Modi, he said.

The recent win by the BJP in various elections across the country shows that people are with Modi and the party. In Tamil Nadu too the Kamalam (lotus) should blossom. There is a lot of appreciation and support for Modi here.

“We wish to translate in this land also. Mainstreaming of the BJP is the need of the hour for which we are working. The BJP is for righteousness, and your support will be there to move forward in that direction,” he told the audience.

Cooperative Federalism is seen to be working in Tamil Nadu. The schemes of Modi are being implemented well here, thus benefiting people, he said.