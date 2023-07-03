Padmabhushan Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of AIG Hospitals, has been conferred with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ instituted by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI). The award was presented to him by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday.

Addressing a gathering, Rama Rao said that disruption and innovation in policy were the secrets behind the Telangana model.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance was a good mix of pro-rural, pro-farmer, pro-welfare, pro urban, and pro-development models followed by the former Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Rajashekara Reddy.

Responding to the request made by FTCCI President Anil Agarwal about OTS (One-Time Settlement) of electricity bills, the Minister said he would look into this. Among the 22 winners that bagged the FTCCI awards in different categories, Mahindra and Mahindra received the Excellence in All-Round Performance award.