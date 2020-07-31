Naidu dares CM Jagan Reddy to go for elections on three Capitals

Telugu Desam Party President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday challenged Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of Capital City of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu termed it as a historic blunder that the AP Governor approved the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill today. The TDP chief asked who would do justice to the people of the State, if the Constitutional head of the State takes such an unlawful decision in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Naidu termed it as a 'black Friday' in the history of Andhra Pradesh considering the way in which the Governor did not consider the Constitutional propriety of approving the bills.

Naidu pointed out that Jagan Reddy spoke loudly in favour of Amaravati as only Capital City for AP on the floor of the Assembly when he was the Opposition leader prior to 2019 elections. But, after coming to power, the chief minister reversed his decision . Even Jagan Reddy's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy continued all the developmental projects launched by the TDP regime in Hyderabad which eventually led to spectacular development there.

Naidu said when he was in Opposition, Jagan Reddy was taking an insane step to destroy Amaravati in the name of three Capitals and inclusive growth.

Jagan decision was aimed at crushing the dream and long-term aspirations of not just 29,000 farmers of Amaravati who parted their lands but all the five crore people of the State. Moreover, the breach of trust by the YSRCP would severely harm the lives of future generations of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said.

The TDP chief announced that their party would join the agitation in response to the call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee.

He welcomed the outpouring support from all sections to this cause.

The same has happened with regard to State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, whose unconstitutional removal was eventually struck down by the Apex Court. During this time, all the institutions involved should think of protecting the State's interests.

The TDP chief said the YSRCP regime also lacked a sense of time as it was pushing ahead with trifurcation at a time when all sections of people were struggling to save their lives in the face of rising Covid threat.