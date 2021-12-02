Naidu justifies suspensions, asks MPs to express regret

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has asked the Government and the Opposition to hold discussions to end the impasse in the Upper House. He, however, maintained that there was nothing undemocratic in the decision to suspend 12 members of Parliament. He said the House had in the past suspended MPs on 11 occasions since 1962.

He said some leaders and members of the House chose to describe the suspension as ‘undemocratic’. “I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not. The latest suspension is not the first time to have happened. Such suspension of members, starting in 1962, happened on 11 occasions till 2010, further to a motion moved by the governments of the day. Were all of them undemocratic? If so, why it was resorted to so many times,” Naidu asked.

The Vice-President said while calling this suspension as undemocratic, both within and outside the House, not even a word is being said about the reasons given for the suspension. He said that the disdainful conduct of some members during the last session should be called as ‘acts of sacrilege’. “Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that ‘sacrilege’ of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy this new norms of democracy,” he said.

He said he was pained to know from media reports of categorical refusals to express any regret for the acts of misconduct during the last session that had led to this round of suspensions. “Then what is the way forward? You don’t want to regret your misconduct but insist on revoking the decision of this House taken as per due process stipulated under the Rules of the House. Does this amount to upholding the principles of democracy?” Naidu maintained.

He said Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had stated in the House that revocation of suspension could be considered if the concerned express regret for what was done in the House during the last session. “It is human to err and it is also human to make amends. One cannot refuse to amend and insist on glossing over the wrongdoings. Suspensions, either in the past or now, are only the expression of disapproval of the acts of misconduct of some members by the House. Disapproval of undemocratic conduct in the House can’t be decried as undemocratic, for sure. It is for this House to take a view on its earlier decision of suspension of members. It is for all the concerned to take it forward. I urge both the sides of this august House to talk it out and let the House do its mandated job,” Naidu added.

The Opposition was questioning this stand and Naidu adjourned the House till noon after reading out the statement.