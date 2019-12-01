Nana Patole set to be Maharashtra Speaker as BJP’s Kisan Kathore withdraws

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Congress leader Nana Patole is all set to become Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on Sunday. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday.
The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election to state Assembly Speaker’s post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee.
Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Net earnings from such schemes have to be included under ‘income from other sources’
They will probably change the business of power generation in the country forever
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...