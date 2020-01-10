Narayana Guru Chair to get own facility in Mangalore varsity

Mangalore University will take up the construction of a building for ‘Brahmashri Narayana Guru Study Chair’ in its premises at a cost of ₹3.5 crore.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Friday, PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said that it has called for bids for the construction. The last date for submitting tenders is January 31.

Rajya Sabha member, BK Hariprasad, has committed ₹50 lakh for the construction of the building from MP’s fund. Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district, has promised to bring funds from the Karnataka government for the construction of the building. He hoped that donors will come forward to fund the construction of the building for the study chair.

The university has given administrative approval for the project, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the ‘Brahmashri Narayana Guru Study Chair’ was inaugurated in Mangalore University on January 19 2017, by the then Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

Yadapadithaya said the study chair has conducted more than 30 academic programmes related to the social reformer Narayana Guru since then.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has 19 study chairs in different fields.