Narcotics Control Bureau conducts pan-India drug raids

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted multiple pan-India operations where Mumbai has emerged as a major destination. A statement from the Home Ministry said that the seizure at Mumbai stood at 1 kilogramme (kg) of cocaine, 2 kg of Phencyclidine (PCP), 29.300 kg MDA, 70 Grams of Mephedrone.

In a separate operation, 56 kg of Hashish was seized at Jammu whose main receiver was arrested from Mumbai, the statement added.

“Metro cities of India serve as the prime destination for various contrabands. NCB in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with rest of India, has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain. NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers. In the pursuit of operations against drug trafficking, NCB has been conducting regular raids on possible hideouts of drug traffickers, after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts,” the statement said.

In one such operation, NCB apprehended Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 gms of Mephedrone in the area of Andheri West, Mumbai. Pradeep had disclosed that he used to supply Mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu Area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Sahni is being investigated.

In another action on the distribution network of drugs, NCB had arrested a Nigerian national Uka Emeka and 4 grams of cocaine has been recovered from him. The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill Area, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar Area.