National recovery rate at 81.77% with 3 lakh recoveries reported in a single day

India’s recovery rate stood at 81.77 per cent with 3,00,732 recoveries being reported in a single day, the Health Ministry said Monday. Now, the total recoveries stand at 1,62,93,003.

Ten states - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar account for 73.49 per cent of the new recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of Covid tests conducted across the country crossed 29.16 crore on Monday with 29,16,47,037 conducted as on date, with 15,04,698 covid tests done in the previous day as per the Government.

India registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases on Monday with 3,417 deaths in a single day till 8 am, with Maharashtra reporting the highest daily cases at 56,647, followed by Karnataka at 37,733 and Kerala at 31,959 new cases, according to the government data. Besides this, the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10 per cent. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 669 followed by Delhi at 407 and Uttar Pradesh at 288 daily deaths. Cumulatively, coronavirus infections stood at 1,99,25,604 on Monday of which active cases were 34,13,642, recovered cases stood at 1,62,93,003 and the death toll stood at 2,18,959.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, India administered 15,71,98,207 vaccine doses so far with 12,10,347 jabs given till 8 am on Monday. The government has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs for free of which, the total consumption including wastages is15.79 crore doses, as per the government data available at 8 am on Monday.

‘More than 75 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (75,71,873) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 59lakh (59,70,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days,” the health Ministry said.

The government began phase 3 vaccination drive for those 18-44 age group on May 1.

Industry bodies

Furthermore, Uday Kotak, President, CII urged for the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering. He also emphasised on seeking help from experts in India and abroad to manage escalating caseloads and break the break chain of transmission.

“Healthcare and frontline workers are giving their best efforts to tackle the influx of patients, but it may not be possible to manage escalating caseloads with the present medical talent availability. We must heed expert advice on this subject - from India and abroad. Highest response measures are needed to break the chain of contagion and also use the time to rapidly build up capacity,” Kotak said.

CII also urged for the deployment of armed forces and central security forces for logistics, infrastructure and personnel. “ Deploy Armed Forces and central security forces for logistics, infrastructure and personnel. Initiate temporary medical facilities with Armed Forces and other paramilitary forces, using existing infrastructure facilities like school and college premises, sheds, parks with tents, etc as Covid care facilities,” said CII adding that medical equipment for these facilities can be sourced from across the country through Indian Air Force flights or Army trucks and there is a need to strengthen security at hospitals for medical personnel and protect people and property.