Nations must unite to defeat forces fostering terrorism: PM Modi

In an veiled attack on Pakistan for breeding terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that all nations that are victims of terrorism must unite and defeat the forces that support terrorism.

At the 145th birth anniversary celebrations at Kevadia in Gujarat, the Prime Minister stated that terrorism has been one of the challenges the world faces in the efforts for progress.

India pays homage to Sardar Patel. Watch from Kevadia. https://t.co/nU3CKUHygg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

"It is a matter of great concern for the world, the way we have seen in past few days, situations unfolding in some countries. The way some people are being exposed siding with terrorism is a matter of worry for humanity and the world," Modi said in his address at Statue of Unity at Kevadia.

He also stated that India's neighbours have been exposed. This was reference to a recent statement, by a Pakistani minister in Pakistan's National Assembly, admitting for involvement in Pulwama attack in India that had killed 40 CRPF jawans.

"In current circumstances, it is immensely necessary for the nations, governments, religions of the world to unite against terrorism. The entire world must unite to defeat all such forces that are siding with or fostering terrorism," Modi said referring to the India's painful encounters to terror activities.

"India knows well the pain of terrorism. And India has responded to terrorism with a collective resolve and unity," he said adding that India's concept of unity is much broader and expands to Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha (well-being for all).

Modi also attacked the opposition and the critics for finding opportunity to do "filthy politics" even in a tragic incident like Pulwama attack. "The country would never forget those comments and statements (made by political parties). I would request such political parties to refrain from such politics in the interest of the national security and the morale of our armed forces," said Modi after attending the Ekta Parade at the Statue of Unity.

Earlier, he offered floral tributes to the 182-meter-tall Sardar Patel's statue marking the 145th birth anniversary of the leader of the freedom struggle and India's first Home Minister. Modi was accompanied by senior bureaucrats and security officials.

The Prime Minister had arrived Kevadia on Friday and inaugurated several tourism projects including Ekta Cruise service in the Narmada river, children parks, mall for artisans.

Later on Saturday, he will fly to Ahmedabad in a sea plane and land at Sabarmati riverfront. By afternoon he will fly back to the Capital.