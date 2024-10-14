As the hunger fast by a group of young doctors in Kolkata enters its 10th day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said it was supporting a nationwide hunger strike on Tuesday, called by the IMA Junior Doctors’ Network.

“Young doctors of Kolkata are on Fast Unto Death struggle for their legitimate demands. They are on their 9th day of fasting. Three of them have been hospitalized, IMA said, appealing to West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to accept their demands.

The strike by doctors in Kolkata follows the brutal attack and death of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College. The doctors have been calling for investigation and punishment of those involved, besides seeking safe working conditions in healthcare facilities, and the strike has been getting widespread support from civil society, as well.

The dawn to dusk fast on Tuesday will be from 6 am and 6 pm, and IMA’s national president Dr RV Asokan is presently at “ground zero” and has met the fasting young doctors.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors have a list of 10 demands, including calling for medical-college based task forces to ensure the availability of CCTVs, call-rooms, bathrooms, helpline numbers and panic buttons, for the safety of the healthcare professionals.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit