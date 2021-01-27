National

Nature’s Basket sets up its second store in Kolkata

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Organised retailer Nature’s Basket, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has set up its second store in Kolkata. The new store is located at Forum Mall in a premium South Kolkata locality. This will be the company’s 34th store pan-India.

The store has 3,600 sq ft, will offer a wide range of gourmet products, fresh produce, domestic and international cold cuts, cheese, meats, wines, organic food, homemade bread, and other everyday essentials. The store will also host Nature’s Basket’s exclusive brands, the company said in a release.

According to Devendra Chawla, CEO, Nature’s Basket and Spencer’s Retail, the new store will help serve a more extensive customer base in Kolkata. “We are optimistic about our growth and will focus on creating a strong retail presence across multiple platforms,” he said.

Nature's Basket has an online shopping facility through its website and mobile application.

