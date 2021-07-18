Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress president

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Ending the speculations, the Congress high command announced the decision here on Sunday to appoint cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next president of the Punjab unit of the party. The party has also assigned four working presidents, apparently an effort to quell dissent.
In a release, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.
"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Sunil Jakhar. Nagra is being relieved from his present responsibility as AICC Incharge of Sikkim, Nagaland & Tripura," Venugopal added.
Marathon discussions were held between the leaders of the Congress last week before making the final announcement. The three-member panel headed by Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had also recommended a suitable position to Sidhu.
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...