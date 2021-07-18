Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress president

Ending the speculations, the Congress high command announced the decision here on Sunday to appoint cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next president of the Punjab unit of the party. The party has also assigned four working presidents, apparently an effort to quell dissent.

In a release, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Sunil Jakhar. Nagra is being relieved from his present responsibility as AICC Incharge of Sikkim, Nagaland & Tripura," Venugopal added.

Marathon discussions were held between the leaders of the Congress last week before making the final announcement. The three-member panel headed by Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had also recommended a suitable position to Sidhu.