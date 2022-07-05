Navy to unveil ‘unmanned capability roadmap’ at Swavlamban 2022 seminar

The Navy will unveil the “unmanned capability roadmap” during its Swavlamban 2022 seminar to offer domestic defence industry manufacturing opportunities to meet the future maritime demands.

Addressing media ahead of the NIIO seminar scheduled on July 18-19 in the national capital, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, "the unclassified version of the ‘Unmanned Roadmap’ will be unveiled during the event. This has been made specifically for the industry and gives the complete details (including numbers) of planned inductions along with timelines so that the industry knows where to focus their R&D efforts. This is something that the industry has been wanting for some time".

This, according to him, would be one of the surprise announcements during the seminar where defence attaches of 20 to 25 countries would be invited through off line mode to participate exclusively on technological solutions in the realm of defence modernisation to meet challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

Vice-Admiral Ghormade stated the Navy will be showcasing at the seminar some of the products ready for exports, which is one of the government focus areas to make domestic industry globally competitive.

Commodore (Foreign Cooperation) Shantanu Jha said, Naval defence attaches posted in Indian missions abroad will attend the seminar online along with representatives of stakeholders of their respective countries.

The Navy is taking steps towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, as according to a presentation during the press meet, the maritime force has made 90 percent progress in float, 60 percent in move and 50 per cent in fight categories of carriers. Besides that over 7,000 items have already been indigenised and 4,500 included in inventory, said the Navy in the presentation. Similarly, 39 ships are on order in Indian shipyards while over 70 projects are on and more than 40 contracts concluded for amounts in excess of ₹600 crore.

Roping in academia, start-ups

The Navy has also reached out to start-ups and academia for over 80 R&D projects which would involve a cost beyond ₹30 crore, the Navy elaborated on its Make in India initiative.

"It is apt that the acronym SPRINT (Supporting Pole Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC) has been chosen for the project as it clearly highlights that we are committed to achieve Atmanirbharta in defence expeditiously. We intend to ‘SPRINT’ towards our goal," commented Vice-Admiral Ghormade in his opening remarks.

After developing nuclear ballistic submarines, the Navy is now working to indigenously build the conventional submarines but it would take time, said Vice-Admiral Ghormade. "Even advanced countries take a long time, its not that easy but we have the potential to carry it out," he commented when asked why India has not been able to produce it despite having capability to make nuclear version of it.