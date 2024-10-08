With the counting of votes underway, Congress leader and party candidate from Dooru constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir exuded confidence in the party's victory in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir assembly elections and said that the National Conference and Congress alliance will cross the magic figure of 50.

Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "As per ground reporting after polling, we knew it was going to be a landslide victory for us, the same is the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a strong anti-incumbency wave against BJP, that's why we made a viable alliance. And as per the early trends today, we believe that the alliance will cross its magic figure of 50."

Meanwhile, the latest trends by the Election Commission of India have indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 47 seats at 10:45 AM.

The BJP is leading in 28 seats while the PDP is leading in 4 seats. The JK People's conference is leading in two seats while Independents and smaller parties are leading in 8 seats. The voting results will decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.Former JK CM Omar Abdullah said that the alliance was in pole position to win and urged the BJP not to play any dirty tricks."We have the hope that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K, we will get to know by today afternoon. There should be transparency, if people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks. We did alliance so we can win and we are hoping to win," Omar Abdullah said.

In Jammu, Congress candidate from Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said that the Congress-NC alliance was all set to form the government.

"Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed. The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation. The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia. They are exposed now. The public doesn't trust them anymore. BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?" he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.