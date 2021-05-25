NCLAT stays NCLT order on DHFL

In a relief to the ongoing resolution process of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed the lenders to consider the offer made by Kapil Wadhawan.

The NCLAT heard the plea by the Committee of Creditors of DHFL challenging the May 19 order of NCLT on Tuesday.

Both the Committee of Creditors of DHFL as well as the Administrator had filed separate applications challenging the NCLT order to consider the offer made by its former promoter Kapil Wadhawan within the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Piramal Group on Tuesday also filed a separate appeal in the NCLAT challenging the NCLT order on DHFL.

The lenders termed Wadhawan’s proposal as flimsy, replete with misrepresentations, falsehoods, without financial backing or commitments, and tendered in disregard of the scheme of the insolvency code.

The administrator questioned the NCLT order’s timing given that the Bench is to retire in June and any delay could lead to a situation where the case would have to be re-argued before a new Bench. The application sought a direction from the NCLAT to the NCLT to pass an order on the offer by the Piramal Group within one week.