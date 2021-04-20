NCLAT summer vacation advanced as top functionaries turn Covid-19 positive

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The sudden and exponential surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Principal Bench to advance its summer vacation and observe it from April 26 to May 20 (both days inclusive).
This move comes in the wake of further worsening of pandemic situation in the capital and large number of NCLAT personnel/staff, including the Officiating Chairperson, Ld Registrar and senior officials of Registry getting infected with Coronavirus.
The earlier notified summer vacations from June 7 to June 30 now stands cancelled and NCLAT will be working during this period, according to an office order issued by the Tribunal.
All matters that were scheduled to be listed from April 26 to May 20 have been adjourned/rescheduled to different dates in end of May and June, sources said.
However, during the period of April 26 to May 20, e-filing of cases would be operational and urgent matters could still be taken up. During the period April 26 to May 20, a vacation court will sit mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays to take care of urgent matters.
This decision of principal bench of NCLAT to advance summer vacation comes at a time when the Delhi Government has gone for a six-day lockdown of national capital from Monday night (10 pm on April 19) to Monday morning ( 5 am on April 26).
Meanwhile, due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the country, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to take up only urgent matters through video conference with effect from April 20 at all NCLT Benches.
