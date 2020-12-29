NCLT to implement second phase of e-Court with Automatic Case Number registration

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Come January 1, 2021, all benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that have implemented e-filing will embark on the second phase of e-Court, with the launch of Automatic Case Number generation.
The Automatic Case Number generation will happen out of the e-filing portal, said an order issued by NCLT.
E-filing has been mandatorily started in all the benches of NCLT across the country under the e-Cort initiative, which was conceptualised in 2017.
With the latest decision, the concept of e-Court will now cover e-filing, e-scrutiny, Automatic Case Number registration, case allocation and e-cause list generation.
The initiative is part of the Digital India campaign to ensure government services are made available to citizens electronically by improving the online infrastructure.
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, a law firm, said: “Online facilitation is made available with e-filing now becoming compulsory. The generation of automatic case number will facilitate case proceedings and assist in tracking the life cycle of a matter before the NCLT.”
Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates, said digitalisation will lessen the large number of pending cases.
She also said that video-conferencing need to be made discretionary in all courts across the nation for a wide range of issues.
