NCP continues to woo Ajit Pawar; BJP confident of winning floor test

Along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, Pawar family members are putting every effort to convince rebel leader Ajit Pawar to return to the party and the family. Ajit is the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Sources said that Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha and daughter Supriya had held discussions with Ajit and insisted that he resign as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ deputy and return to the NCP.

Ajit's supporters claim that the leader was unhappy with Sharad Pawar’s decision to join hands with the Sena and the Congress. A section of Ajit supporters also say that he was unhappy with Sharad Pawar promoting Supriya as his political heir.

Also read: NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena submit letter signed by 162 MLAs to Maharashtra Governor

While Sharad Pawar clarified on Monday that he had held no talks with Ajit since Saturday, various Pawar family members have been holding parleys to him. Senior NCP leaders said that the talks with Ajit would continue.

Ajit Pawar joined the BJP led government on Saturday claiming that he had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs. However, 51 party MLAs have declared their allegiance to Sharad Pawar and Ajit has been left with just two MLAs.

Last Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had sworn in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, on the basis of Ajit’s letter of support.

BJP confident of winning the floor test

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said that the BJP has the numbers to prove its majority in the House.

Senior party leader Raosabheb Danve told the media that the BJP welcomes the Supreme Court's decision and was ready to prove its strength on the floor of the House.