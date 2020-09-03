NCP leader Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra CM to allow opening of restaurants

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP, Supriya Sule, on Thursday asked the Maharashtra Government to allow the resumption of restaurants in the state while following social distancing norms.

Sule’s party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress party.

In a tweet published in Marathi, she said considering the problems caused to businessmen, restaurants need to be started. Necessary guidelines such as social distancing should also be issued for this.

The Corona crisis has hit hard the restaurant business in the state. Although parcel services are currently allowed, it is not enough to revive the industry. In addition, many restaurant operators are facing major financial difficulties, she said in the tweet.

A number of restaurants and catering associations in Maharashtra have sought to reopen in the current unlock phase of the pandemic. The Thackeray government on Monday allowed hotels and lodges to operate at full capacity, as part of its efforts to ease the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.