NCP makes last-ditch attempt to form government in Maharashtra

Even as Maharashtra has been placed under Presidential rule since yesterday, on Wednesday the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in a huddle in Mumbai, making a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation and form a government with the help of Congress and Shiv Sena.

It is also learnt that a new equation is being cobbled by the parties in which, a Shiv Sena will nominate its candidate as the Chief Minister for two and a half years, while each party will get 14 ministerial portfolios taking the number of ministers to 42.

In a display of solidarity, leaders of both Congress and NCP have also been calling upon, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment in a suburban hospital for cardiac problems.

Raut has been the public face of the party in its demand for equal power status with the BJP.