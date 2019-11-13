NCP makes last-ditch attempt to form government in Maharashtra

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Even as Maharashtra has been placed under Presidential rule since yesterday, on Wednesday the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in a huddle in Mumbai, making a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation and form a government with the help of Congress and Shiv Sena.
It is also learnt that a new equation is being cobbled by the parties in which, a Shiv Sena will nominate its candidate as the Chief Minister for two and a half years, while each party will get 14 ministerial portfolios taking the number of ministers to 42.
Read also: It’s President’s rule in Maharashtra
In a display of solidarity, leaders of both Congress and NCP have also been calling upon, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment in a suburban hospital for cardiac problems.
Raut has been the public face of the party in its demand for equal power status with the BJP.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...