National

NCP makes last-ditch attempt to form government in Maharashtra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Even as Maharashtra has been placed under Presidential rule since yesterday, on Wednesday the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in a huddle in Mumbai, making a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation and form a government with the help of Congress and Shiv Sena.

It is also learnt that a new equation is being cobbled by the parties in which, a Shiv Sena will nominate its candidate as the Chief Minister for two and a half years, while each party will get 14 ministerial portfolios taking the number of ministers to 42.

Read also: It’s President’s rule in Maharashtra

In a display of solidarity, leaders of both Congress and NCP have also been calling upon, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment in a suburban hospital for cardiac problems.

Raut has been the public face of the party in its demand for equal power status with the BJP.

Published on November 13, 2019
Maharashtra
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi’s air quality may enter emergency category