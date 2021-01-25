NCP’s Sharad Pawar lashed out at Governor for not meeting farmers

The Chief of Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar in a blistering attack against the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Monday said, “Farmers were wanting to meet him regarding farm bills, but he has left for Goa.”

Pawar who is also the former Union Agriculture Minister was addressing over 17,000 farmers who had come to Azad Maidan ground in Mumbai for protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the Modi-led Government.

To submit representation

The farmer-led Samyukta Shetkari-Kamgar Morcha was keen to march to the Governor's House) to submit a memorandum on the farm laws.

However, Raj Bhavan clarified in a statement that Koshyari who has additional charge of the post of Governor of Goa will address the first session of Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday, therefore the Governor will not be able to meet the farmers' delegation.

Pawar maintained that it was the moral responsibility of the Governor to meet the farmers.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and Revenue Minister of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thorat said that the protest march at Azad Maidan will provide new energy and will boost the farmers' movement in Delhi.

Protest continues

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) National President, Ashok Dhawale told BusinessLine that the farmers were marching towards the Raj Bhavan when they were informed the Governor was not available. The disappointed farmers decided to publicly tear up the memorandum, which was to be submitted to the Governor. After that they returned to the Azad Maidan. Tomorrow, on Republic Day, the farmers will hoist the tricolour and take a pledge to continue with the struggle.