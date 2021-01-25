NCP’s Sharad Pawar lashed out at Governor for not meeting farmers

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Chief of Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar in a blistering attack against the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Monday said, “Farmers were wanting to meet him regarding farm bills, but he has left for Goa.”
Pawar who is also the former Union Agriculture Minister was addressing over 17,000 farmers who had come to Azad Maidan ground in Mumbai for protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the Modi-led Government.
The farmer-led Samyukta Shetkari-Kamgar Morcha was keen to march to the Governor's House) to submit a memorandum on the farm laws.
However, Raj Bhavan clarified in a statement that Koshyari who has additional charge of the post of Governor of Goa will address the first session of Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday, therefore the Governor will not be able to meet the farmers' delegation.
Pawar maintained that it was the moral responsibility of the Governor to meet the farmers.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and Revenue Minister of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thorat said that the protest march at Azad Maidan will provide new energy and will boost the farmers' movement in Delhi.
All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) National President, Ashok Dhawale told BusinessLine that the farmers were marching towards the Raj Bhavan when they were informed the Governor was not available. The disappointed farmers decided to publicly tear up the memorandum, which was to be submitted to the Governor. After that they returned to the Azad Maidan. Tomorrow, on Republic Day, the farmers will hoist the tricolour and take a pledge to continue with the struggle.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The story of the 21-gun salute goes back a long way
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...