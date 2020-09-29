NCRPB launches P-MIS portal

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Tuesday launched the Project Management Information System (P-MIS) portal of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) to monitor the progress of projects and administering loans.

“P-MIS is a major step in using digital/mobile technology to improve transparency and accountability in monitoring progress of projects and administering loans. This portal is well-timed during Covid-19 when use of technology has grown tremendously,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA.

NCRPB has sanctioned over ₹15,000 crore loan in over ₹31,000-crore worth of projects, and 265 projects of more than ₹18,500 crore are complete and the rest are under construction, he added.

“P-MIS will bring ease in review and management of projects, and provide information and opportunity to give feedbacks to the citizens,” said Mishra.

“The integrity of data has been ensured and data filed once, cannot be modified by any other officer except the FAO (Finance and Accounts Officer) of NCRPB, that too after approval of Director,” Mishra said.