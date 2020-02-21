NDMC revokes suspension of The Park hotel’s trade licence

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday revoked the suspension of the trade licence of The Park hotel in Lutyen’s Delhi. The civic body had suspended the trade licence after the five-star hotel’s Fire Safety Certificate and Cessation order were suspended following a blaze in its basement last week.
The fire safety certificate and cessation order were restored on Wednesday. “We had received a formal request from the hotel authorities after their fire safety certificate and cessation order were restored. Due inspection was conducted to ensure all norms have been complied with and the suspension has been revoked,” a senior NDMC official said.
Fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel last Sunday, following which 12 people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid. “There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of THE Park New Delhi on February 20. There were no casualties and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately.
“We had received a suspension notice from the Fire Department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety,” a hotel spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it.
“After a thorough check that was done by the Fire Department, the hotel had received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored. Additionally, the Delhi Police had also revoked the cessation order of the hotel. Under the aforesaid facts and circumstances of the case, the NDMC has also revoked the suspension order with immediate effect,” the spokesperson added.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...