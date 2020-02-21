NDMC revokes suspension of The Park hotel’s trade licence

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday revoked the suspension of the trade licence of The Park hotel in Lutyen’s Delhi. The civic body had suspended the trade licence after the five-star hotel’s Fire Safety Certificate and Cessation order were suspended following a blaze in its basement last week.

Also Read NDMC suspends trade licence of Park hotel

The fire safety certificate and cessation order were restored on Wednesday. “We had received a formal request from the hotel authorities after their fire safety certificate and cessation order were restored. Due inspection was conducted to ensure all norms have been complied with and the suspension has been revoked,” a senior NDMC official said.

Fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel last Sunday, following which 12 people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid. “There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of THE Park New Delhi on February 20. There were no casualties and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately.

“We had received a suspension notice from the Fire Department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety,” a hotel spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it.

“After a thorough check that was done by the Fire Department, the hotel had received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored. Additionally, the Delhi Police had also revoked the cessation order of the hotel. Under the aforesaid facts and circumstances of the case, the NDMC has also revoked the suspension order with immediate effect,” the spokesperson added.