Nearly three-fourths believe in one-month lockdown to contain Covid-19 in India: Survey

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
The novel coronavirus in India is far from over as the country has witnessed over 3.30 lakh cases. In some areas, Covid positive rate is over 60 per cent meaning that 2 in 3 individuals tested is being found to be positive. The unprecedented surge in the number of cases has left citizens wondering what could be done to reduce its spread and if a further lockdown should be implemented in the high virus load districts.
The survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that a total of 74 per cent of over 46,000 participants from 221 districts in the exercise believe that a complete one-month lockdown needs to be implemented in the top 15 High Virus Load districts, which currently contribute 64 per cent of the cases in India. While 22 per cent answered in negative.
In a previous LocalCircles poll, citizens were asked this question on May 3 and 74 per cent wanted a complete lockdown in these high virus load districts. This number slipped to 45 per cent on May 12. It again rose to 72 per cent on May 28. Despite the citizens being against the opening of lockdown in the high virus load districts, the government announced significant relaxations via Unlock 1.0.
This shows that the majority of citizens believe a one-month complete lockdown in 15 high virus load districts is needed to contain Covid-19 spread in India. While people continue to be fully supportive of getting economic activity going in green and orange zones, the view for high virus load districts is clearly different and that of imposing restrictions, mentioned the survey.
According to survey, the only thing that should move in these districts is goods to people, and all activity including the opening of essentials, offices, non-essential factories must be kept shut.
People in mid-May were supportive of relaxations in high virus load districts but looking at the rapid rise in cases and the poor state of health infrastructure has led to people changing their opinions, the survey noted.
The top 15 districts with highest virus load as identified by Niti Aayog include Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Jodhpur, Gurugram and Chengalpattu.
Citizens were also asked besides the high virus load districts, what should be the approach to contain the virus spread in districts with week-over-week case growth and over 100 active cases. In response, 23 per cent said that there should be a complete lockdown, while 59 per cent said there should be a partial lockdown where all public places are shut. 14 per cent said there should be no lockdown at all in such districts.
This means that 82 per cent of citizens believe at least a partial lockdown is needed in districts experiencing week-over-week increase in Cvodi-19 cases and having 100 active cases.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently said that India is not in the community transmission stage. However, a day ahead of the ICMR statement, the Delhi Health Minister stated that the Delhi Government does not know the source of infection in 50 per cent of the cases.
Various global experts and Indian experts have a view contrary to that of ICMR suggesting that community transmission has been happening for a while in some of the high virus load districts in India.
While the Government is trying to balance between getting the economy back on track and controlling the spread of Covid-19, it is very clear that majority of the citizens feel that India is not equipped to handle a surge in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and several others.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
While revenues fell marginally in the March quarter, profits plunged across sectors
Attractive interest rate of 7-10%, but not advisable if your finances are not in order
Weak demand and prices apart, huge impairment of assets weighed on the company’s earnings
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...