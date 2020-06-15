Nearly three-fourths believe in one-month lockdown to contain Covid-19 in India: Survey

The novel coronavirus in India is far from over as the country has witnessed over 3.30 lakh cases. In some areas, Covid positive rate is over 60 per cent meaning that 2 in 3 individuals tested is being found to be positive. The unprecedented surge in the number of cases has left citizens wondering what could be done to reduce its spread and if a further lockdown should be implemented in the high virus load districts.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that a total of 74 per cent of over 46,000 participants from 221 districts in the exercise believe that a complete one-month lockdown needs to be implemented in the top 15 High Virus Load districts, which currently contribute 64 per cent of the cases in India. While 22 per cent answered in negative.

In a previous LocalCircles poll, citizens were asked this question on May 3 and 74 per cent wanted a complete lockdown in these high virus load districts. This number slipped to 45 per cent on May 12. It again rose to 72 per cent on May 28. Despite the citizens being against the opening of lockdown in the high virus load districts, the government announced significant relaxations via Unlock 1.0.

This shows that the majority of citizens believe a one-month complete lockdown in 15 high virus load districts is needed to contain Covid-19 spread in India. While people continue to be fully supportive of getting economic activity going in green and orange zones, the view for high virus load districts is clearly different and that of imposing restrictions, mentioned the survey.

According to survey, the only thing that should move in these districts is goods to people, and all activity including the opening of essentials, offices, non-essential factories must be kept shut.

People in mid-May were supportive of relaxations in high virus load districts but looking at the rapid rise in cases and the poor state of health infrastructure has led to people changing their opinions, the survey noted.

The top 15 districts with highest virus load as identified by Niti Aayog include Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Jodhpur, Gurugram and Chengalpattu.

Citizens were also asked besides the high virus load districts, what should be the approach to contain the virus spread in districts with week-over-week case growth and over 100 active cases. In response, 23 per cent said that there should be a complete lockdown, while 59 per cent said there should be a partial lockdown where all public places are shut. 14 per cent said there should be no lockdown at all in such districts.

This means that 82 per cent of citizens believe at least a partial lockdown is needed in districts experiencing week-over-week increase in Cvodi-19 cases and having 100 active cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently said that India is not in the community transmission stage. However, a day ahead of the ICMR statement, the Delhi Health Minister stated that the Delhi Government does not know the source of infection in 50 per cent of the cases.

Various global experts and Indian experts have a view contrary to that of ICMR suggesting that community transmission has been happening for a while in some of the high virus load districts in India.

While the Government is trying to balance between getting the economy back on track and controlling the spread of Covid-19, it is very clear that majority of the citizens feel that India is not equipped to handle a surge in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and several others.