Delhi’s vaccine stocks likely to last only 5-6 days; Centre must expedite allocation: CM Kejriwal

"The national capital Delhi’s COVID 19 vaccine stocks are fast depleting and Centre must ensure adequate availability of doses to enable the city inoculate all eligible beneficiaries in next three months," Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, said on Saturday.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that Delhi was doing one lakh vaccinations each day and its current stock of vaccine quantity may last only for next 5-6 days.

So far Delhi has received 40 lakh doses and another 2.6 crore doses are required if all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi are to be vaccinated in three months.

Elaborating on the numbers behind the vaccine dose requirements, Kejriwal said “Delhi’s population is about 2 crore. Of this, 1 crore people are in the 18-45 age group; 50 lakhs are below the age of 18 and 50 lakhs above the age of 45 years. Hence there are almost 1.5 crore people above the age of 18. If two vaccine doses are to be administered to each of the 1.5 crore people, then our overall vaccine dose requirement is 3 crores of which Delhi government has already received 40 lakh doses. We need 2.6 crore more doses —about 80 to 85 lakh doses are needed each month if we are to vaccinate everybody in three months”, he said.

"If Delhi is given 80–85 lakh Covid vaccine doses per month, then all the beneficiaries can be vaccinated in three months," according to Kejriwal.

To vaccinate everybody in Delhi in three months, there is a need to vaccinate 3 lakh people every day. “Currently we are inoculating one lakh people in a day.I request the Centre to ensure adequate availability of vaccines to Delhi. Our current stocks will last only for 5 to 6 days”, he said.

At a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation in the capital, Kejriwal had on Friday directed officials that all eligible beneficiaries should be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next three months.

On Saturday, Kejriwal also announced that Delhi government will soon expand the number of schools where vaccination is administered for those in the 18 to 44 age group to 300 (schools) from the current level of about 100 schools.