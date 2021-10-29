‘Need to further develop pilgrimage tourism in Tamil Nadu’

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan, on Thursday said there is a need to further develop the pilgrimage tourism by developing spiritual circuits in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a conclave of Tourism Ministers of southern States, held in Bengaluru under the chairmanship of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Murugan said Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Mamallapuram, Gingee, Vellore, Thanjavur, Poompuhar, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul and Madurai are some of the best heritage tourism spots of Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu is one such State which has more than 20 centuries of cultural heritage and historic significance. Tamil Nadu has been bestowed by nature with beautiful Coromandel coastline, eastern and western ghats, diverse plant and animal life and amazing scenic beauty,” Murugan added.