Need to skill, re-skill, upskill in these fast-changing time: PM Modi

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that the mantra to stay relevant in this fast-changing time is to skill, re-skill and upskill. In his video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, the PM said it is important to know, understand and follow this mantra.
“Skill is something that we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others,” said PM Modi.
The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This conclave also marks five years of the Skill India Mission.
The National Skill Development Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 1 and officially launched by the PM on July 15 on World Youth Skills Day. The Mission has been developed to create convergence across sectors and States in terms of skill training activities.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...