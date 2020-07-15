Need to skill, re-skill, upskill in these fast-changing time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that the mantra to stay relevant in this fast-changing time is to skill, re-skill and upskill. In his video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, the PM said it is important to know, understand and follow this mantra.

“Skill is something that we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others,” said PM Modi.

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This conclave also marks five years of the Skill India Mission.

The National Skill Development Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 1 and officially launched by the PM on July 15 on World Youth Skills Day. The Mission has been developed to create convergence across sectors and States in terms of skill training activities.