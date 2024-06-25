Despite the raging NEET paper-leak controversy, outsourcing of question paper printing to unvetted sources, and third-party intervention in 2024, nearly 75 agencies, including government departments and universities, have issued tender documents for the printing of question papers.

These agencies cover PSUs, local bodies, NGOs, and State government departments, among others. The value of the tenders issued ranges from ₹1 lakh to around ₹12 crore.

As per the information available, these tenders have been issues across states like Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, among others. There are nearly 1300 active and open tenders underway across the States.

Among the agencies that have issued tenders are the government departments of Haryana for “printing and supply of SAT (Special Aptitude Test) exam question papers.” The due date is June 27, and the tender is valued at ₹10 lakh.

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission in Kamrup, Assam, has published bids for “paper-based printing services” that include printing with materials such as question paper and offset. The submission date is July 1, and tenders are valued at over ₹6 crore.

Similarly, Gujarat University (GU) has published a tender for the printing of question papers. The last date for submission was March.

Lack of ‘Control’ by NTA

Some of the tender documents reveal how the NTA (National Testing Agency), the apex body that conducts these national-level exams, has “little control.” The organisation outsources almost everything. They hire manpower and also allow the successful bidders (for any process) to hire third parties at will or without permission from the agency.

An active tender for “the establishment of computer-based testing (CBT)” reads: “The successful bidder will be the single point of contact for all communication for NTA.” All responsibility lies with the successful bidder.

The tender further adds (in the Third Party Contracts segment) that a successful bidder can hire a third party for its work without NTA’s permission. “The successful bidder shall be authorised to enter into a contract with any third-party agency or authority to perform any part or render any service mentioned in the tender in whole or in part without prior consent of NTA,” the tender document reviewed by businessline shows.

Bidders can get into their own manpower agreements, hardware providers, and so on, with a “third party.”

‘Will Take Feedback’

Incidentally, the Education Ministry has already formed a seven-member committee to overhaul the NTA and also put in place a foolproof mechanism for conducting exams.

After the first meeting of the committee, K. Radhakrishnan, chairperson of the committee, said that opinions from students and their parents will be sought to identify and address concerns and seek suggestions. These would be done physically (in person) and also electronically (virtually).

“We are looking to develop a tamper-proof, fool-proof system and exam mechanism, one with zero error. We will also see how to reduce stress levels for students,” he said.