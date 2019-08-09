Nehru Trophy Boat Race and CBL postponed due to heavy rains

Torrential rain and flood-like situation across Kerala has led to the postponement of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the inaugural race of the Champions Boat League that was scheduled for today.

This is the second year in a row that the annual Nehru Trophy boat race is being postponed. Last year, devastating floods led to the race being pushed back to November. Snakeboat teams were looking forward eagerly to the newly introduced CBL with a ₹5.9 crore prize money bonanza for participants, making it the fourth most valuable sports tournament in India.

Last week teams could be seen practising on the backwaters and many of the teams have invested in professional coaches this year. Participating teams invest anywhere between ₹50 and ₹70 lakh on the race, so there are significant investments riding on the event. As yet, no new dates have been announced.

Sachin Tendulkar was to be the chief guest at the event this year and the Allapuzha district administration had gone to extra lengths over the arrangements of the event. Special covered viewing arenas and pavilions had been constructed along the banks of the backwaters.

“We are making sure the event is senior citizen friendly, environment friendly, women friendly and children friendly,” Krishna Teja, IAS officer and sub-collector of Allapuzha , had told BusinessLine last week as he reviewed arrangements. A green protocol was in place, he said to ensure that no plastic bottles would litter the place.